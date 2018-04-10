Overnight landslide leaves 6 missing in southern Japan

A landslide site is seen Wednesday April 11, 2018 in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, in southern Japan. Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency says the landslide occurred around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in Oita prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands. The agency said it left six missing and damaged four homes. Kyodo News via AP Takuto Kaneko