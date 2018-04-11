As numbers dwindle, Jews who fought Nazis recall struggle

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Baruch Shub, a Holocaust survivor poses for a photo at his apartment in a senior citizens' home in Kfar Saba, Israel. While most of his fellow Jews were being killed or brutalized in Nazi death camps and ghettos, Shub and his friends were hiding out in the forests of the former Soviet Union, trying their best to undermine the Nazi war machine by derailing trains, burning bridges and sabotaging telephone and electricity lines. Israel marks its annual Holocaust memorial day this week, with a dwindling survivor population. Ariel Schalit AP Photo