Israeli, Polish presidents join Holocaust remembrance march

The Israeli and Polish presidents sought to calm bitter feelings that have flared between their nations recently as they joined thousands at a Holocaust remembrance event Thursday at the former death complex of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Presidents Reuven Rivlin of Israel and Andrzej Duda of Poland lit candles, bowed their heads and pressed their hands on the Death Wall at Auschwitz, the site where inmates, chiefly Polish resistance fighters, were executed by Nazi German forces during World War II.
They then took their places at the head of a group of thousands for the March of the Living, a yearly remembrance event. Most of the participants were young Israelis or other young Jews learning about the tragedy of their people, but some Holocaust survivors also took part.
The solemn march began by the main gate and watchtowers of Auschwitz and led three kilometers (two miles) to Birkenau, where Jews from across Europe were transported to be murdered in gas chambers.
"Our common presence here shows the world: never again anti-Semitism, never again genocide, never again Holocaust," Duda said during a joint news conference ahead of the commemorations.
Rivlin recalled how Jews had flourished for centuries in Poland before 3 million of them were killed during World War II.
"This country, Poland, was the cradle of Jewish history but it also became the largest cemetery in the world for Jews," Rivlin said.
The leaders' participation comes as their countries seek to heal a rift that opened up earlier this year with the Polish passage of a Holocaust speech law.
The law criminalizes blaming Poland for crimes that were committed by Nazi German forces during their wartime occupation of Poland. The Polish government insists the law aims to protect historical truth by keeping Poles from being blamed for German crimes.
Israel has strongly protested the law, fearing that its true intent is to repress discussion of the Poles who helped the Germans kill Jews during the war.
Nazi Germany killed some 1.1 million people in the Auschwitz and Birkenau camps. The majority of the victims were Jews, but Poles, Roma, Soviet POWs and others were also murdered.
