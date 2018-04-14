Protests, anger a month after Brazil activist slain

A sign with a picture of murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco with text written in Portuguese that reads "Marielle lives. I am because we are" hangs during a memorial for her and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes, who both were killed a month ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Franoco's death has touched a nerve with many in a nation where more than 50 percent identify as black or mixed race, but where most politicians are white men. Leo Correa AP Photo