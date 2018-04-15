Syrians displaced near capital recall years of deprivation

In this Friday, April 13, 2018 photo, a Syrian child who was displaced with his family from eastern Ghouta watches from the window of his family's shelter at a shelter in the village of Horjelli in the Damascus countryside, Syria. Thousands of Syrians displaced by the battle for the once-lush suburbs of Damascus now find themselves in a crowded settlement, where for the first time in recent memory they have enough to eat. The community is home to some 18,000 people displaced by the offensive that drove rebels out of eastern Ghouta. On Saturday, the Syrian government announced the capture of Douma, the last rebel stronghold in eastern Ghouta and the site of an alleged chemical attack that prompted a Western missile strike. Hassan Ammar AP Photo