Younger party official faces test as Cuba's next president

FILE - In this July 6, 2013 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro, left, and Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attend the opening of a two-day, twice-annual legislative sessions, at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. Diaz-Canel, 57, is widely expected to take Castro’s place as Cuba’s next president on April 19. Ismael Francisco, Cubadebate, File AP Photo