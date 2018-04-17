Pakistan convicts ex-judge, wife of torturing child servant

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2017 file photo, the wife, center, of a judge is escorted from the Supreme Court by her brother in Islamabad, Pakistan. A Pakistani high court on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 has convicted a former judge and his wife of torturing a 10-year-old child working as a servant at their home and sentenced them to a year in prison. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo