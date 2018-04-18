Seoul says parts of inter-Korean summit will be aired live

People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Trump has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War at their summit next week amid a diplomatic push to end the North Korean nuclear standoff. The signs read: " Summit meeting between South and North Korea, the United States and North Korea ." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo