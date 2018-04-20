Koreas set up 1st hotline between leaders ahead of summit

A South Korean army solider passes by a signboard showing the distance to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, April 20, 2018. North and South Korea have installed a telephone hotline between their leaders as they prepare for a rare summit next week aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo