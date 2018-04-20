Who's next? Leaders to discuss next Commonwealth head

Leader of Commonwealth countries arrive and walk past the round tower at Windsor Castle for the the second day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government 2018 for a behind closed doors meeting in Windsor, England, Friday, April 20, 2018. Leaders from the 53-nation Commonwealth nations are meeting in Windsor Castle Friday, without official agenda but are widely expected to discuss protecting the world's oceans, cybersecurity and who should become the next leader of the Commonwealth. Frank Augstein AP Photo