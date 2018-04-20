Swiss prosecutor appeals for cooperation on FIFA case file

Swiss Federal Public Prosecutor Michael Lauber speaks during a media conference about the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office's 2017 activity report, in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday, April 20, 2018. Switzerland’s attorney general has a message to foreign counterparts as his office pores over reams of seized documents and some two-dozen criminal cases linked to FIFA and world football: “Come to us.” Lauber says the investigations require both quick action and patience, and noted “good developments” like how growing cooperation has led to a total of 45 requests for legal assistance from Switzerland with regard to football. Keystone via AP Thomas Hodel