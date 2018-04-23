Correction: Armenia-Protests story

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, left, speaks with protest leader Nikol Pashinian during their meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Thousands of demonstrators on Saturday closed off streets in Yerevan during a march pressing demands for the prime minister to resign. Sargsyan was named premier this week as Armenia transitioned to a new system of government that reduces the presidency's power and bolsters the prime minister role. PAN Photo via AP Hrant Khachatryan