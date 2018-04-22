People comfort a man who lost his son in a deadly shooting incident outside a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Police in Pakistan said gunmen have killed multiple Shiites, the latest in a recent series of attacks on the religious minority.
Pakistan: Gunmen kill 2 Shiites in Quetta

The Associated Press

April 22, 2018 11:04 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

Gunmen killed two Shiites and wounded a third in Quetta on Sunday, the latest in a recent series of attacks on the religious minority, police said.

Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said both deceased men were local officials in Shiite community organizations; Ali Raza was a Baluchistan Shiite Conference official while Syed Zaman worked for the Hazara Welfare Foundation.

Cheema said the attackers fled the scene on motorcycles after Sunday's shooting and that a search is underway. No arrests have been made.

It was the fifth attack in recent months targeting Shiites in Quetta. Last week, a Shiite shopkeeper was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. Sunni extremists view Shiites as heretics and apostates.

