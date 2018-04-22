Son of ex-dictator's aide leads race as Paraguay votes

Presidential candidate Mario Abdo Benitez of the Colorado Party shows his finger inked after casting his vote, accompanied by his wife Silvana Lopez Moreira at the school "Republica de Chile", in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Known by his nickname "Marito", the ruling party candidate is expected to easily win Sunday’s presidential election, promising to continue the country’s strong economic growth with business-friendly policies. Jorge Saenz AP Photo