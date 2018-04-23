Census finds increase in Mekong River's Irrawaddy dolphins

This July, 2016, photo provided by World Wildlife Fund, shows dolphins in the Mekong river near Kratie province in the northeastern of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia's government and a major conservation group say in a joint statement issued Monday, April 23, 2018, the number of critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins along a stretch of the Mekong River has increased for the first time in 20 years but the animals still face serious threats. World Wildlife Fund via AP)