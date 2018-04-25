Pakistan bars US diplomat from travel over fatal crash

Pakistani officials said Wednesday that an American diplomat who struck a Pakistani motorcyclist in a fatal road accident earlier this month has been barred from leaving the country, pending a civil court case.
The U.S. military attaché, Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, is accused of running a red light and killing Ateeq Baig on April 7.
Hall enjoys diplomatic immunity, so he cannot be arrested or tried. But the two Pakistani officials said Baig's family has filed a civil case against him, hoping for compensation. They said Hall's name was added to a "black list" by the government this month.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
The U.S. embassy said it was in touch with Pakistan about the travel restrictions, without elaborating. The embassy has previously expressed condolences to Baig's family.
