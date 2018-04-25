Central American asylum seeking caravan reaches US border

Temporary tents for about 130 Central Americans, mostly women and children, who arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico in a "caravan" of asylum-seeking immigrants that has drawn the fury of President Donald Trump, are seen in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Two busloads arrived late Tuesday, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, and another 200 were expected to come. Legal workshops are planned later this week and the first large group is expected to try to enter the United States on Sunday at a border crossing in San Diego. in San Diego, Calif. Elliot Spagat AP Photo