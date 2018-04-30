Storm sweeps over western Europe, floods streets, basements

In this April 29, 2018 photo the Euro tunnel in Aachen, Germany, is flooded. Firefighters are pumping floodwater from basements and clearing flooded roads after a storm swept through parts of western Germany overnight. The Aachen region is Germany’s far west was hardest hit, with rescue services receiving hundreds of calls. Aachen police say nobody is known to have been harmed in the storm. dpa via AP Ralf Roeger