Iran's top leader: US pushing Saudis toward war with Iran

In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during his meeting with a group of labors in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 30, 2018. According to his website, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that the "Americans are trying to put Saudis and some other regional countries before Iran. If they are wise, they should not be deceived by the U.S."

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)