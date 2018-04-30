The Latest: Migrants in caravan start seeking US asylum

Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. Hans-Maximo Musielik AP Photo