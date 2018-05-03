Vanuatu plans to permanently evacuate entire volcanic island

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo provided by GeoHazards Divison, Vanuatu Meteorological and GeoHazards Department, steam rises from the volcanic cone that has formed in Lake Vui near the summit of Ambae Island, Vanuatu. The Pacific nation of Vanuatu is preparing to permanently evacuate the entire population of one of its islands as thick ash spewing from a volcano kills crops, dirties water supplies and fouls the air, government spokesman said Thursday, May 3, 2018. GeoHazards Divison, VMGD via AP, File Brad Scott