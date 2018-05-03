A look at the 3 Americans detained in North Korea

FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Kim Dong Chul, center, a U.S. citizen detained in North Korea, is escorted to his trial in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump added to the speculation that North Korea may make a goodwill gesture before his planned summit with Kim Jong Un when he tweeted of a potential update soon on the status of three detained Americans, including Kim Dong Chul. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo