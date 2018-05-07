Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - This May 11, 2015, file photo, shows land reclamation of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands by China in the South China Sea. China won’t say whether it has deployed missiles to man-made island outposts in the South China Sea but says it has the right to take whatever actions it wishes on territory it claims as its own. U.S. broadcaster CNBC quoted intelligence sources as saying that China has deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles on Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the contested Spratly island chain. Pool Photo via AP, File Ritchie B. Tongo