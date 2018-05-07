China hands ex-political high-flyer life sentence for graft

FILE - In this March 13, 2017, file photo, the then-party secretary of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai, attends the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese court sentenced former political high-flyer Sun to life in prison for taking over $26 million in bribes, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo