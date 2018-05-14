Malaysia's jailed opposition icon to make spectacular return

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, former Deputy Prime Minister and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, center, smiles as he arrive at court house in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia’s historic change of government paves the way for an extraordinary comeback for jailed opposition icon Anwar, who played a key role in helping to secure the election victory and has become a prime minister in waiting. Anwar, 70, is expected to walk free Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after obtaining a royal pardon but his expected return to politics could cause tensions in the new government led by his former foe, Mahathir Mohamad (AP Photo, File)