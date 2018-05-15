North Korea threatens to cancel US summit

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. The two Koreas will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks aimed at reducing border tension and restarting reunions between families separated by the Korean War. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)