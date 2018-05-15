The Latest: South Korea says military drills will go on

A South Korean military vehicle crosses Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone, near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. North Korea on Wednesday canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals. The barricade reads: "Vehicles disapproved." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo