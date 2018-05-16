Gulf Arab states rebuke Israel, but alliances inch closer

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, an interfaith group from the Gulf state of Bahrain attend Hannukah candle lighting in Jerusalem. Arab states resoundingly condemned the killing of more than 50 Palestinians on Monday, May 14, 2018 in Gaza protests, just as they have after previous Israeli violence going back decades. But behind the scenes, fears over Iran have divided Arab leaders, with some willing to quietly reach out to Israel. Trump administration officials say a shift in alliances is already underway. Mahmoud Illean, File AP Photo