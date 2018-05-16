Fearing bloodshed, Burundi faces vote on president's power

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 2, 2018 file photo, Burundians attend a ruling party rally to launch its campaign calling for a "Yes" vote in the upcoming constitutional referendum, in Bugendana, Gitega province, Burundi. Burundians vote Thursday, May 17, 2018 in a referendum that could keep the president in power for another 16 years and threatens to prolong a political crisis that has seen more than 1,000 people killed and hundreds of thousands fleeing the country. (AP Photo, File)