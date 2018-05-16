The Latest: Putin: Russian warships will remain off Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to a group of workers after driving a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula the opening ceremony near in Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Putin has taken the wheel of a truck to officially open the much-anticipated bridge linking Russia's south and the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)