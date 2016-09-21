Trump says he ended birther talk to ‘get on with the campaign’

Donald Trump said Wednesday that he publicly acknowledged that President Barack Obama was born in the United States because he wants to “get on with the campaign.”
The explanation, which he offered in a brief interview with an Ohio television news reporter, marked the first time the Republican presidential nominee has elaborated on his decision in a published interview. On Friday, he said that Obama was born in the United States and falsely blamed Hillary Clinton for starting the “birther” conspiracy he clung to for years. His brief statement that day – he took no questions – was the first time Trump publicly recognized Obama’s American birth.
“Well, I just want to get on with, you know, we want to get on with the campaign,” Trump told ABC 6 of Columbus on Wednesday, when asked what had changed. “And a lot of people were asking me questions. And you know, we want to talk about jobs. We want to talk about the military. We want to talk about ISIS and how to get rid of ISIS. We want to really talk about bringing jobs back to this area because you’ve been decimated. So we really want to get just back on to the subject of jobs, military, taking care of our vets, et cetera.”
Since his brief statement on Friday, Trump has not held any news conferences. The Clinton campaign pounced on Trump’s latest remarks.
“After spending 5 years championing a conspiracy theory to undermine our first African American President, Donald Trump hasn’t actually changed his mind. He only gave his 36 second press statement last week to try to change the subject,” said Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson in a statement.
Trump campaigned in Ohio on Wednesday and also did an interview there with Sean Hannity of Fox News. Hannity is a Trump supporter. That interview had yet to air in full when ABC 6 published its Q-and-A with Trump.
