Are Democrats pushing the federal government toward a shutdown?

Senate Republicans on Tuesday accused Democrats of edging the country toward a government shutdown in order to paint the GOP-led Congress as ineffective.
“It’s almost as if a few Democratic leaders decided long ago to bring our country to the brink would make for good election year politics,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in a speech on the Senate floor.
Democrats said on Tuesday they plan to reject a stop-gap funding bill proposed by Republicans that includes emergency funds to combat Zika.
The federal government will shut down if Congress doesn’t pass a bill to maintain current funding levels by the end of the month.
A key procedural vote on the Republican-drafted bill to avert a shutdown is set for Tuesday afternoon at 2:15. But Democrats say they’re holding out to add money to help residents affected by lead-tainted water Flint, Michigan.
The bill already includes $1.1 billion to fight Zika and millions to help flood victims in Louisiana, West Virginia and Maryland.
Minority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, said the bill proposed by Republicans to avert a shutdown likely will fail to advance Tuesday afternoon “for good reason.”
After the vote, Reid said he hoped Republicans would come back to the negotiating table.
“I encourage my Republican colleagues to help us have some degree of certainty that the people of Flint will be helped,” he said.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments