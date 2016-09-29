Problems found in Kentucky’s police training and pay programs

A special examination found several policy and financial problems with Kentucky’s criminal justice training program and an associated fund to provide training and incentive pay for officers.
The exam of the state Department of Criminal Justice Training and the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, both of which are housed at Eastern Kentucky University, found “a serious lack of oversight and transparency, resulting in poor policies and procedures, circumventing state procurement and hiring law, and unnecessary expenditures,” said state Auditor Mike Harmon.
The department, which is part of the state’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, provides criminal justice training. The department administers the foundation to provide training and incentive payments to law enforcement officers. It is funded by a 1.8 percent surcharge on property and casualty insurance premiums paid by Kentucky citizens.
The performance audit reviewed financial transactions of the department and foundation between July 1, 2006, and June 30, 2016, and raised several questions about how the department interacts with EKU.
Among other things, it questioned a contract the department has with EKU that allows it to circumvent state procurement laws and regulations and a hiring arrangement it has with EKU that allows the department to circumvent state hiring procedures, creating potential salary and benefit inequities.
The exam said “auditors analyzed an unusual contractual arrangement with EKU in which department staff were hired as EKU employees, rather than merit system employees or state-approved contract employees, and paid via a $1.6 million annual contract with EKU.”
The department’s personnel contract with EKU should be discontinued, Harmon said.
Other findings included:
▪ Inadequate analysis of the surcharge rate on insurance premiums led to surpluses which were swept to the state’s General Fund and not spent for law enforcement objectives.
▪ Funding arrangements created uncertainty regarding ownership of the department-occupied buildings and confusion regarding the responsible party for building maintenance.
▪ Certain foundation expenditures did not appear to be necessary or reasonable.
▪ The department utilized travel vouchers for expenditures which should have been paid for through other means, and excessive travel was identified.
▪ Costs for the quarterly magazine published by the department are excessive at more than $500,000 a year.
▪ The department’s hiring and contracting practices led to potential conflicts of interest. Auditors found many multiple family relationships between employees.
▪ The department’s level of influence in Kentucky Law Enforcement Council activities creates an inherent conflict.
▪ Statutes governing the foundation are outdated or are not being followed.
Harmon said state lawmakers should clarify statutes and enact new legislation to address the issues, including legislation to distinguish how much the foundation can be used for department operations, such as new capital projects and other law enforcement activities.
