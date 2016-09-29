Democratic Party insider sentenced to 70 months in prison for role in kickback scheme

Tim Longmeyer, a Democratic Party foot soldier who worked his way up to some of the top spots in Kentucky government, should serve 70 months in prison for using his position to arrange for kickbacks from a contractor, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Karen K. Caldwell also ordered Longmeyer to pay $203,500 in restitution.
Longmeyer will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. There is no parole in the federal prison system, but inmates can shave 15 percent from their sentences with good behavior.
Longmeyer apologized to his family, state employees and federal authorities.
“There is no excuse for my actions,” he told Caldwell. “I failed to follow my own moral compass, and for that I’m deeply ashamed.”
Longmeyer’s attorney, Brian Butler, had asked Caldwell to sentence Longmeyer to no more than 30 months in prison, citing his career of valuable public service and the fact that the crime has cost him his livelihood, will likely cost him his law license, and has been a tremendous embarrassment to him and his family.
However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Boone said Longmeyer deserved a sentence of 70 months, not only because he took more than $200,000 in kickbacks, but because his actions undermined public trust in government.
“The crime was uncommonly serious,” Boone said.
Caldwell acknowledged Longmeyer had done a lot of good in his career, but said his crime struck at the heart of honest and efficient government at a time when people already are cynical.
“The defendant’s crime further erodes public trust in government . . .,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell ordered Longmeyer to report to prison by 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. Butler asked the judge to recommend that Longmeyer be assigned to a minimum-security facility in Alabama.
Longmeyer, 48, was secretary of the Personnel Cabinet under former Gov. Steve Beshear and worked briefly this year as a top deputy to his son, Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Longmeyer resigned in March after learning he would be charged in the corruption investigation, which continues.
Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to receiving $197,500 in cash and $6,000 in illegal campaign contributions from Lexington consulting company MC Squared in 2014 and 2015.
Longmeyer pushed Humana and Anthem, which provided insurance for state employees, to hire MC Squared for work such as gauging member support for health plans, then took kickbacks from the company.
A close friend of Longmeyer, Louisville political consultant Larry O’Bryan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to acting as the middleman in the scheme, taking about half the money MC Squared received and then passing on about half of his cut to Longmeyer.
Court documents allege that the owner of MC Squared, Sam C. McIntosh, took part in the kickback scheme, but he has not been charged.
The circumstances of guilty pleas by Longmeyer and O’Bryan indicate they are cooperating with authorities.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
