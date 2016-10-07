Kentucky GOP denounces Trump’s lewd comments about women

Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Tres Watson denounced Friday the lewd comments about women that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump reportedly made in 2005.
“The comments released today from Donald Trump were totally inappropriate and unacceptable,” Watson said in an emailed statement.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, agreed. In a statement Friday night, Gray said, “The recent comments by Donald Trump are offensive and indefensible.”
The Associated Press reported Friday that Trump blurted out lewd and sexually charged comments about women as he waited to make a cameo appearance on a soap opera in 2005, a revelation that led the Trump to issue a rare apology Friday, “if anyone was offended.”
Trump bragged about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife on recordings obtained by The Washington Post and NBC News. The celebrity businessman boasted, “When you’re a star, they let you do it,” in a conversation with Billy Bush, then a host of the television show “Access Hollywood.”
