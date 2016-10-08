Kentucky candidates denounce Trump’s lewd remarks

Donald Trump’s lewd comments about women sparked reactions in Kentucky’s races for the U.S. Senate and Central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District on Friday night and Saturday.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, the Democratic U.S. nominee trying to unseat Republican Rand Paul of Bowling Green, was quick to enter the political firestorm that started after reports surfaced that the Republican presidential nominee made sexually charged comments as he waited to appear on a soap opera in 2005.
“The recent comments by Donald Trump are offensive and indefensible,” Gray said Friday night in an email. “Rand Paul has endorsed Trump and should join me in publicly condemning his obscene comments and behavior. No one should behave like this, ever.”
Paul issued an email saying Trump’s comments “are offensive and unacceptable.” Paul’s campaign did not immediately say whether Paul will continue to support Trump.
In Central Kentucky’s race for Congress, Democratic nominee Nancy Jo Kemper said Friday night in an email that Republican incumbent Andy Barr “needs to either withdraw his endorsement or offer his constituents an explanation for his continued support of Donald Trump.”
The Christian minister added: “As a woman, a mother of two daughters, grandmother of two little girls, and as a pastor, I am disgusted by recent recordings of Donald Trump boasting of getting away with sexual assault and harassing women thanks to his fame and his wealth. Andy Barr also has two daughters, and I hope none of our children ever have to encounter sexual predators of any sort.”
Barr responded Saturday in an email, “As a husband and father of two young daughters, I am appalled and offended by Mr. Trump’s vile remarks. He has apologized as he should because his comments are utterly indefensible.” On whether Barr would support Trump, Barr’s spokesman Rick VanMeter said Barr would never support Hillary Clinton.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville said Trump’s “comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance. As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.”
Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Tres Watson called Trump’s comments “totally inappropriate and unacceptable.”
Neither the Kentucky Democratic Party nor Republican Gov. Matt Bevin responded Saturday to requests to comment on Trump’s remarks.
