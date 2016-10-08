Politics & Government

October 8, 2016 8:26 PM

Man killed in traffic accident on I-75 in Fayette County

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

An autopsy is to be performed Sunday on a man who was killed Saturday in a traffic accident on Interstate 75 in northern Fayette County, the Fayette County coroner’s office said.

The coroner did not immediately identify the man.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-75 at the 119 mile marker near the Iron Works Pike exit, police said.

Police said the man’s car left the road, hit a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

