Man killed in traffic accident on I-75 in Fayette County

An autopsy is to be performed Sunday on a man who was killed Saturday in a traffic accident on Interstate 75 in northern Fayette County, the Fayette County coroner’s office said.
The coroner did not immediately identify the man.
The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-75 at the 119 mile marker near the Iron Works Pike exit, police said.
Police said the man’s car left the road, hit a concrete barrier and burst into flames.
