Clinton goes up 33 points over Trump among women

Donald Trump faces “a historic deficit” among women as Hillary Clinton has opened up a 33-point lead with female voters in a new PRRI/The Atlantic Survey reported Tuesday.
Clinton was backed by 61 percent of women compared to Trump’s 28 percent. Trump is still ahead with men, 48-37. Overall, Clinton’s ahead by 11.
Trump’s standing with women plunged 5 points from only a week ago. The survey was conducted Oct. 5-9, with 44 percent of interviews coming after news broke about an 11-year-old tape showing Trump making lewd remarks about women.
The survey found “the gender divide among whites is pronounced and crosses class boundaries.”
Clinton’s up by 17 among white women voters, and gets the support of two-thirds of white voters with a college education. Those without a college education are divided between Trump and Clinton.
Among white men, Trump is up 57-29, and tops Clinton by 7 among white men with college educations. Among those without college, Trump’s up 65-22 with white men.
President Barack Obama won 55 percent of the women’s vote in 2012, while the GOP’s Mitt Romney won 44 percent, according to exit polls. Romney topped Obama among men, 52-45 percent.
