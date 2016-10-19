Half of Eastern Kentucky children have untreated tooth decay, report warns

The oral health of Kentucky’s school children is worsening, even though more of them are covered by dental insurance today than 15 years ago.
A new report was presented Wednesday to the state’s legislature’s Interim Health and Welfare Committee, following on an earlier statewide study conducted in 2001. The report found that 41 percent of third- and sixth-graders surveyed by a dentist had at least one untreated cavity. In Eastern Kentucky, that figure rose to 53 percent, amounting to about 15,100 children in immediate need of a filling.
Only 51 percent of children entering a public kindergarten during the 2014-15 school year had had a documented dental screening or exam, although that’s supposed to be a requirement for admission, according to the report. Children from poor families typically reported the least access to dental care, the study’s authors wrote.
The report was issued by Delta Dental of Kentucky and Kentucky Youth Advocates, working in cooperation with the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. A total of 2,109 parent surveys and dental screenings of children’s mouths were analyzed. Among the other findings:
▪ Since 2001, the number of third- and sixth-graders in need of early or urgent dental care rose from 32 percent to 49 percent statewide. Early dental care addresses tooth decay that is not accompanied by pain, infection or swelling; urgent dental care does involve those serious risk factors. Again, the numbers were worse in Eastern Kentucky, where nearly 20 percent of the children needed urgent dental care, compared to 8 percent statewide.
▪ There was a 14 percent increase between 2001 and 2016 in the number of children observed with dental sealants on at least one permanent molar. However, even with that gain, more than half of the children did not have any sealants, which are clear plastic coatings that protect the chewing surface of a tooth. Sealants are usually one-third the cost of filling a cavity.
▪ Statewide, 88 percent of third- and sixth-graders now are covered by public or private dental insurance. However, that percentage is lower — 81 percent — for Hispanic or Latino children. Among the parents whose children don’t routinely see a dentist, the most commonly cited reasons are lack of insurance, affordability, difficulty in scheduling an appointment or getting to the dentist’s office, and too few dentists in the area.
The report contained a number of recommendations for lawmakers, such as establishing sealant programs in all high schools and encouraging parents to have their children drink fluoridated tap water rather than sugar-sweetened beverages.
Poor oral health can lead to pain and illness for children and can contribute to tooth loss as they become adults. Kentucky has one of the nation’s highest rates of tooth loss, according to a separate report released earlier this year by the Center for Health Workforce Studies at the State University of New York. Nearly 25 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older have lost all of their natural teeth to tooth decay or gum disease, according to that study.
