Unlike Trump, Ky.’s federal candidates pledge to accept outcome of election

Unlike Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, candidates running for federal office in Kentucky say the election isn’t rigged and they’ll accept the outcome.
After spending a week on the campaign trail saying the election is rigged, Trump stood on the debate stage Wednesday night and refused to answer whether or not he would accept the outcome of the election.
“You’ll have to wait and see,” he said.
In Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans alike said there’s no reason to suspect widespread vote fraud.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, said he will respect the will of the voters. Nancy Jo Kemper, the Democrat challenging Barr in Central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, said she “absolutely” will respect the outcome of her election. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, also said Thursday they will accept the outcome of their election.
“Dr. Paul doesn’t have any evidence that our elections are rigged therefore he believes elections are accurately recorded,” said Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s spokeswoman.
But when it comes to challenging the rhetoric involving rigged elections, both Paul and Barr are remaining cautious.
Barr channeled his inner Ronald Reagan, calling on people to “trust but verify.”
“For our democracy to function we must have confidence in our elections and respect the will of the voters — as I do, and always have,” Barr said in a written statement. “However, that confidence must not be rooted in blind faith — it is incumbent on officials at the local, state, and federal level to ensure the sanctity of the ballot and to prevent fraud through enforcement of the law and strong oversight.”
The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said any allegations of widespread voter fraud are unfounded.
“It’s irresponsible rhetoric, it has no place in today’s society and it’s unfounded,” Grimes said. “There are a lack of any statistics to back up that an entire election, especially a nationwide election, could be or ever has been thrown by way of fraud.”
Grimes, a Democrat, referenced safeguards that are in place to ensure fair elections, including bipartisan election officers at each of Kentucky’s 3,700 precincts. She also noted that the state attorney general’s office, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security work to ensure no one tampers with the election.
While there have been individuals accused and convicted of voter fraud in the past, the rate is extremely low, according to researchers.
“Listen, everybody may go to a game and you’ve got a team you’ve got to root for, but at the end of the day you’ve got to respect what that scoreboard actually says,” Grimes said.
Democrats are more concerned about the consequences of Trump’s rhetoric than election fraud.
“I believe it encourages an attitude among some of our electorate to believe that the system is broken and that it’s not working,” Kemper said. “And therefore citizens could be incited to move to more violent forms of trying to assert their will and not accept the will of the majority.”
Gray said Trump’s language shouldn’t be dismissed as harmless.
“It’s an unprecedented statement for a presidential candidate to make, so we don’t know what it could lead to,” Gray said. “But it does threaten one of the pillars of American Democracy — peaceful transition of power — and should be taken seriously.”
Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway have said Trump will accept the result.
Trump, though, hasn’t committed to accepting a losing result. At a rally in Ohio Thursday, Trump said he’ll respect the result “if I win.”
