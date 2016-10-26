Politics & Government

October 26, 2016 12:44 PM

Trump attending hotel opening is good politics, Gingrich says

By William Douglas

WASHINGTON

Take time off from the presidential campaign trail to open a luxury hotel?

It’s good business and good politics for Donald Trump, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says.

Trump was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting of the Trump International Hotel. The 263-room hotel was formally the Old Post Office in downtown Washington, about four blocks from the White House Trump hopes to occupy.

But with Trump down in the polls to Hillary Clinton with the clock rapidly ticking toward Election Day, some wondered why he would spend time in D.C. rather than in a crucial battleground state like Florida, Ohio, or Pennsylvania.

Gingrich, R-Ga., theorized that Wednesday’s opening was an intersection of politics and business. If you want a glimpse at what a Trump administration would do, check out the new hotel, he said.

“It’s under budget and ahead of schedule,” Gingrich told Trump press pool reporters, responding to questions about whether the event was a distraction from the campaign. “That a very important message because it means nothing in the current bureaucratic government tells you what a Trump administration would be like.”

