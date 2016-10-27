Federal complaint filed against Jesse Benton over undercover video

A watchdog group filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Kentucky political operative Jesse Benton illegally tried to funnel $2 million from a Chinese donor to a Super PAC supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
The nonprofit Campaign Legal Center based its complaint on an undercover video recently shot by a British newspaper, The Telegraph, after the center’s general counsel, Larry Noble, was allowed to review the newspaper’s entire recording.
“We have long argued that dark money groups that influence elections but keep their donors secret are dangerous to our democracy. Here is clear evidence as to why,” said Brendan Fischer, associate counsel for the Campaign Legal Center.
Benton could face civil fines if the FEC opens a case, according to the Campaign Legal Center. In one of its most famous foreign donor investigations, the FEC imposed $719,000 in fines against Democrats involved in that party’s 1996 fundraising from contributors in China and other countries in exchange for meetings with then-President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section, which prosecutes election-related crimes, declined to comment on the matter Thursday.
In the video released this week, Benton tells undercover Telegraph reporters who claimed to represent a wealthy Chinese businessman that their money would “definitely allow us to spend two million more dollars on digital and television advertising for Trump.” The Chinese donor’s name would be “whispered into Mr. Trump’s ear whenever your client feels that it’s appropriate,” Benton says.
Benton proposed routing the $2 million through his Louisville-based political consulting firm, Titan Strategies, and then through a pair of nonprofit political groups referred to as 501(c)(4)s, at least one of which — Vision for America — was run by another Trump operative, Eric Beach. Finally, he told the reporters, the money would go to Great America PAC, which independently supports Trump in the Nov. 8 election, according to the Telegraph. Beach is co-chairman of Great America PAC.
“I don’t know if you ever hear journalists wring their hands about ‘dark money’ in politics. They’re talking about 501(c)(4)s,” Benton says in the video. “There’s no prohibition against what we’re doing, but you could argue that the letter of the law says that it is originating from a foreign source, and even though it can legally go into a 501(c)(4), then it shouldn’t be done.”
Federal law prohibits foreign donations in election campaigns.
Benton has declined to comment on the Telegraph video when asked by the Herald-Leader this week. To the Telegraph, Benton denied “unethical” behavior.
“The solicitation of the contribution in and of itself is illegal, even if money never changes hands,” said Larry Noble, general counsel for the Campaign Legal Center. “So it’s illegal to ask a foreign donor or to help a foreign donor make contributions. If you look at the videotape, I think it clearly falls in the definition of solicitation.”
Moving a foreign donation through other groups before it’s spent on electioneering doesn’t make it legal, Noble added.
“The reality of it is, that’s money laundering,” Noble said. “If it’s illegal for a foreign donor to give money to this PAC, then it’s equally illegal to run it through a for-profit business and a 501(c)(4) and then give it to the PAC.”
In a separate part of the video, Benton — a former campaign manager to Republican U.S. senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell — said Great America PAC was working to suppress voter turnout among likely voters for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, including racial minorities.
“In Cleveland, if we can return Hillary to normal turnout levels … we can turn her to regular turnout levels, she’s gonna lose about 60,000 votes in that area — that’s dead heat,” Benton told the undercover reporters, according to the Telegraph. “So we have a voter suppression campaign quite frankly, targeting African-Americans, and uh, and sort of, suburban moms, just bad stuff about Hillary, just trying to take their taste for her away.”
“I see,” one of the reporters replied. “So that they don’t turn out?”
“Yeah, just keep them — just try to drop her turnout two or three points,” Benton said.
The Campaign Legal Center also named Beach and Great America PAC, based in Alexandria, Va., in its FEC complaint.
In a statement, an attorney for Great America PAC, Dan Backer, said Benton has not had a role with the PAC since he resigned in May as a “volunteer adviser.” Benton “has had no role with the PAC since, and was at no time acting at our request or on our behalf,” Backer said.
“We’re honored to join the dozens of other organizations that have been harassed for the benefit of the Campaign Legal Center’s fundraising and P.R. scams at the behest of the Clinton campaign and other liberal campaign finance scolds,” Backer said. “The complaint itself is merit-less and entirely based on snippets of video in an intentionally distorted hit piece from (ironically) a foreign source determined to interfere in our elections.”
The Telegraph said its undercover reporters attempted a similar sting operation with pro-Clinton Super PACs, but none of those groups responded to their approaches.
Benton was convicted in May on felony political corruption charges for a scheme he was involved in during the 2012 presidential race, when he worked for Republican primary candidate Ron Paul.
A U.S. District Court jury found Benton guilty of plotting with another Ron Paul aide to make $73,000 in hidden payments to an Iowa state senator in exchange for his endorsement of Ron Paul. Last month, a federal judge sentenced Benton to six months of home confinement, two years of probation and a $10,000 fine.
It’s not clear when Benton’s home confinement is scheduled to begin. Federal prosecutors and his defense attorney did not return calls seeking comment Thursday. The Telegraph reports that Benton met its undercover reporters Oct. 13 at a New York hotel.
Apart from his work this year for Great America PAC, Benton has been a paid contractor for America’s Liberty PAC, a Super PAC that supports Rand Paul’s re-election to the U.S. Senate this year.
