John M. Berry Jr., a leader in Kentucky legislative independence, dies at 81

Former state Sen. John M. Berry Jr., who helped found the so-called “Black Sheep Squadron” that brought legislative independence to Kentucky’s General Assembly, died Thursday at his home in Turners Station in Henry County. He was 81.
Berry, an attorney and farmer, served in the Kentucky Senate from 1974 to 1981. He helped support farm and environmental legislation but was known for his quest for legislative independence from the long-held control of the governor.
“When I went to the Senate in 1974, there had been five freshmen elected to the Senate that had made a decision that they would only do what they believed to be the best for their constituents and what they believed to be right,” Berry said in a 2006 oral history interview with the University of Kentucky. “All five of us had heard about the General Assembly and people’s opinions of the General Assembly, and the ability of the governor to dominate.”
Up until then, “the governor made all the decisions,” said Berry. “The reputation of the General Assembly was not good and uncomplimentary things had been said. So, I began to tell people that I had no intention of being that kind of a legislator. There was not anybody going to tell me what to do, how to vote. I would not be just a lackey for the governor.
“I thought the governor had a role to play and the General Assembly members had a role in government, and that I was going to honor that.”
The group stood their ground against then-Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. and added to their ranks in following years. The Kentucky General Assembly today is considered independent of the governor’s office.
In 1978, an Associated Press correspondent was interviewing a state senator who referred to the independent senators as “the Black Sheep Squadron,” a reference to a TV program involving a group of maverick Army pilots who declared their own wars.
The name stuck.
“We supported the governor, supported his legislation, cooperated with him in every way, except we did not accede to this notion that the governor was in charge and that he should call the shots,” said Berry.
There’s “no question about” the importance Berry played in giving Kentucky legislative independence, said Michael R. Moloney, a former colleague of Berry in the state Senate and a Lexington attorney.
He called the Black Sheep Squadron “a group of people who would vote their conscience. They would not just take a lot of bills from the governor and automatically accept them.”
Moloney described Berry as “very thoughtful.”
“If he told you the road was straight, it was straight,” he said. “If he said it was crooked, it was crooked.”
In 2012, the ACLU of Kentucky successfully represented Berry in a lawsuit against the Kentucky Bar Association. The KBA had said Berry violated a professional ethics rule by writing a letter criticizing the way in which the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission handled and absolved an inquiry into alleged fund-raising irregularities by former Senate President David Williams, R-Burkesville.
The ACLU correctly said the KBA’s authority to sanction attorneys in these circumstances violated his First Amendment free speech rights.
Berry graduated from the University of Louisville College of Law in 1962. His brother is Kentucky author Wendell Berry, also of Henry County.
Prewitt Funeral Home in New Castle is handling arrangements, which are pending.
