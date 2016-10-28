Stumbo sues Bevin to get emails about Jessamine County road project

House Speaker Greg Stumbo sued Gov. Matt Bevin Friday, accusing the governor of illegally withholding 13 pages of emails concerning the cancellation of the East Brannon Road project in Jessamine County.
Stumbo, D-Prestonsburg, filed the suit against the Republican governor in Franklin Circuit Court.
Bevin did not have an immediate comment.
“The governor has released selected emails to the public while refusing to be transparent in open records requests to release all emails relating to the East Brannon project,” Stumbo said in a news release.
“As a former attorney general who issued opinions concerning the open records laws, I don’t believe you can release portions of emails while claiming the remaining are privileged from disclosure,” he said. “The Open Records Act and the people of the commonwealth require that the governor be transparent in the commonwealth’s business dealings.”
Stumbo said Bevin publicly released portions of emails over the past several months but responded to his requests for records by claiming they were exempt from disclosure.
A special House panel Stumbo created earlier this month is investigating claims that the Bevin administration delayed an $11 million extension of East Brannon Road in Jessamine County as political retribution against Democratic Rep. Russ Meyer of Nicholasville for not switching political parties last December. The project had been approved by former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.
Bevin has said he delayed the project because the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear didn’t secure a necessary portion of land before the deadline to begin work. The state was contractually obligated to pay The Allen Co. $625,000 in damages because of the delay.
