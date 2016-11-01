WKU poll shows Rand Paul leading Jim Gray by 16 points

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is trailing U.S. Sen. Rand Paul badly in an independent election poll released Tuesday by Western Kentucky University’s Social Science Research Center.
The Big Red Poll shows Gray, a Democrat, trailing the Republican incumbent by 16 points, with 55 percent favoring Paul, 39 percent choosing Gray and 6 percent undecided.
With only a week to go until Election Day, nearly half of respondents — 46 percent —said they don’t know Gray well enough to form an opinion about him.
The poll, which surveyed 602 likely Kentucky voters by landline and cell phone from Oct. 25-30, found Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leading Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton 54-37.
Paul has consistently tried to tie Gray to Clinton while on the campaign trail, rarely mentioning Gray’s name but associating him with Clinton with a wider brush. Gray has said he would support the “Democratic nominee for president.”
The poll’s respondents were 42 percent Republican, and 42 percent Democrat and 16 percent independent or “not sure.” Ideologically, 42 percent identified as conservative, 27 percent as moderate and 26 percent as liberal. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
More voters had a favorable view than an unfavorable view of Paul, Gray, Trump and Gov. Matt Bevin. The percentage of voters who disliked Clinton, President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was more than 30 points higher than the percentage of voters who had a favorable view of them.
In the Senate race, Gray performed best among respondents who earned more than $100,000 a year and were between the ages of 50-64, but he still trailed Paul in every demographic category.
The poll comes a day after the only televised debate between Gray and Paul, which featured several feisty exchanges.
There has been little public, independent polling of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race, but the data available had indicated Gray was gaining ground on Paul as Trump’s lead narrowed.
On Monday, the conservative public relations firm RunSwitch PR released a poll showing Paul with a 10 point lead.
Daniel Desrochers:
