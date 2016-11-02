Grimes predicts 60 percent voter turnout in Ky., a slight increase from 2012

The election that has people buying bumper stickers proclaiming “Giant Meteor 2016: Just End It Already” hasn’t scared away all Kentucky voters.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Wednesday more people have voted by absentee ballot in 2016 than did so in 2012. Grimes estimates a 60 percent voter turnout on election day, a slight increase from 2012 and a decrease from 2008.
“Across the commonwealth there is some excitement,” Grimes said.
About 47,000 in-person absentee ballots have been cast so far, a 27 percent increase from 2012. Another 26,000 absentee ballots have been mailed in so far, which is 65 percent of the absentee ballots that were issued. Grimes did not specify how many of those ballots came from Republicans or Democrats.
Grimes also touted the bipartisan nature of the election process in the face of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s claims that the vote will be rigged in Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s favor.
“We want to reassure people that there is no foundation or basis for any such claims,” Grimes said.
The Republican and Democratic Parties in Kentucky nominated “challengers” in five counties for this election: Floyd, Jefferson, Leslie, Letcher and Pike. Challengers are allowed to be in the polling area to help ensure a fair vote.
“They obviously are not allowed to interfere with the conduct of the election or the work of the precinct election officers and voters,” Grimes said.
If there are people outside intimidating voters, Grimes asked voters to call the election fraud hotline, 1-800-328-VOTE. She said issues will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“We will take the complaints as they come in to the State Board of Elections …” Grimes said. “But we want to make sure that the environment is free of harm and intimidation.”
Grimes said individuals are allowed to wear campaign t-shirts and hats while they vote in Kentucky.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
