Suddenly, Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race is all about ‘wild ass theories’

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul are trying to make “wild ass” a thing.
The day after Monday’s Senate debate on KET, where Gray accused Paul of having “wild ass theories” on the same channel that plays “Sesame Street,” Paul posted a list on Facebook touting his “Top Ten Wild Ass Philosophies.”
The next day Gray doubled down on the phrase, creating his own Top Ten wild ass theories list in a news release, this one pointing at 10 issues where Gray disagrees with Paul.
Paul has framed the phrase as a gaffe by Gray on his social media pages, posting on Facebook that “I think he may have had a little too much of our great Kentucky Bourbon personally.”
Gray, though, used the phrase twice in the debate and isn’t backing away from the attention-grabbing comment.
“I don’t know what he intended to do,” said Stephen Voss, a University of Kentucky professor of political science. “But talking about the point of view of what his campaign needs, it might well have been planned.”
Gray has struggled with name recognition throughout the campaign. A poll released by Western Kentucky University this week showed that 46 percent of likely voters didn’t know enough about Gray to form an opinion of him, a sign that his advertising has failed to cut through the clutter. The same poll showed him trailing Paul by 16 percentage points.
“If all it takes is to toss out a minor cuss word to draw attention, then that’s a pretty cheap way to get the attention,” Voss said.
We collected Rand's Top 10 "Wild Ass Theories" from @KET's debate night just for you. Check them out here: https://t.co/tXMXn0YJUP pic.twitter.com/JAFk9jDD1Z— Jim Gray (@GrayforKentucky) November 2, 2016
For Rand Paul, the phrase brings attention to his Libertarian-leaning approach to governing.
“Rand Paul’s brand of Republican ideology is not the most logical fit with Kentucky’s Republican voters…” Voss said, pointing out that Paul is a very different kind of Republican than Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who is well liked in the state. “Probably he doesn’t want them probing too deeply into what kind of conservative he is.”
But Paul has been using his philosophical stances against things like government debt and foreign aid to make the argument that he’s a principled politician.
“People do like the idea, not of a philosopher, but of a candidate with principles,” Voss said, pointing to former President Ronald Reagan as an example of Kentucky voters being drawn to a principled candidate.
Hey what's with this hater attacking Montesquieu. Jim Gray Accuses Rand Paul Of 'Wild-Ass' Ideas. https://t.co/3jpmk5NSnz— Montesquieu (@FrOfMontesquieu) November 1, 2016
For Gray, the phrase may have helped him shake off the stereotype of a wonkish businessman while highlighting Paul’s weaknesses.
“Having a little bit of swagger and talking tough seems like a good way to push apart the stereotypes he may face,” Voss said.
And an influx of attention, even if it isn’t all positive, is exactly what an underdog candidate needs in the waning days of a campaign, he said.
“So far, most of the attention he’s been getting he’s had to buy,” Voss said. “But now we’ve got some chatter in the Senate campaign that hasn’t cost any money.”
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
