Don’t know who to vote for? See where the candidates stand on key issues

Not sure who to vote for Tuesday? Check out our Voters’ Guide to see where the candidates for president, U.S. Senate, Central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District and state House seats in Fayette County stand on key issues.
▪ Where Jim Gray and Rand Paul stand on 18 key issues
▪ Where Andy Barr and Nancy Jo Kemper stand on 18 key issues
▪ Where candidates in Fayette County’s state House races stand on 5 key issues
▪ Meet the candidates in Central Kentucky’s state Supreme Court race
▪ Where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump stand on key issues
Voter info
▪ Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. may vote.
▪ Voters must produce identification or be known by a precinct officer before voting.
▪ To find out whether you are registered to vote and where you vote, go to the Voter Information Center at the state Board of Elections’ website, Elect.ky.gov.
▪ If you see problems, call the state attorney general’s election-fraud hot line, 1-800- 328-8683.
