Absentee voting in Kentucky interrupted by computer glitch

A problem with the computer system at the Kentucky State Board of Elections caused absentee voting to stop for a while Saturday, WYMT reported.
The station said the problem began Saturday morning and was resolved after a few hours, when voting service was restored.
The Floyd County clerk’s office told the station that systems across the state were affected by the glitch but that no votes were lost.
Paper applications were used by some offices while the computer system was down.
