Trump campaign files Nevada lawsuit over early voting ‘anomalies’

Donald Trump’s campaign has filed complaints in Nevada alleging polling place “anomalies” during early voting in the Las Vegas area.
A lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas asks a judge to order the Clark County registrar of voters to impound and preserve records from four voting spots that complaints say stayed open too late last Friday.
A morning hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on the filing, which refers to a voting irregularities complaint filed with the Nevada Secretary of State.
Long lines kept polls open past the 7 p.m. posted closing time at sites including a Mexican market and several shopping centers, including one in southeast Las Vegas where officials say the last voter cast a ballot after 10 p.m.
State Republican party chief Michael McDonald has also criticized the process.
A lawyer for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign dismissed the legal action in Nevada with a Tweet calling it “a frivolous lawsuit.”
Nevada voters are playing an outsized role on Tuesday as they decide whether Clinton or Trump should get their six coveted electoral votes and choose a replacement for Sen. Harry Reid in a race that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Polls opened for 12 hours starting at 7 a.m., but nearly 53 percent of Nevada’s 1.5 million active registered voters have already weighed in through in-person early voting or absentee ballots. Democrats have a six-point lead over Republicans in early voting turnout, but Republicans are holding out hope that they'll overcome that deficit on Election Day, when they traditionally outperform Democrats.
